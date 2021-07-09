Menu

Sports

Hamilton can expect a large police presence for Sunday’s Euro cup final

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 7:25 pm
Hamilton can expect a large police presence for Sunday's Euro cup final
Global News

Hamilton’s top cop wants those going out to watch the Euro cup final between England and Italy on Sunday afternoon to remember the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Frank Bergen told Global News as much as he wants fans to enjoy the game with others, police are “actively planning” for Sunday’s match and the public can expect a large police presence in the James Street North area of the city on that day.

“We have to remind everybody, please, everybody understand that we are not out of this pandemic,” Bergen said.

“We are not out of the restrictions, so social distancing, masking, making sure you adhere to what is now six people to a table and that those people are to be from the same family.”

Tuesday’s semi-final between Italy and Spain attracted several hundred people to James Street with many descending on to the roadway after the Italian win.

Despite parts of the roadway being shut down for hours due to large crowds, no charges were laid in relation to any post game activities.

Step two of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan allows 25 people to gather outdoors, while five people from different households can get together indoors.

Bergen says potential violations could include offences under the liquor licence act, the highway traffic act and the emergency management and civil protection act.

COVID violations, dictated by provincial orders, have stiff fines which can be as much as $880 for an individual and potentially $10,000 for somebody organizing an event that breaches protocol.

Other infractions that might hurt a pocketbook include a $125 ticket tied to a liquor license infraction for open alcohol in public or a $110 charge for unnecessary noise.

“People screeching their tires with their souped up cars and motorcycles thinking it’s really cool to do a burnout. That not only is just offensive and it’s a charge,” said Bergen.

Click to play video: 'Celebrations in Toronto after Italy advances to Euro Cup final' Celebrations in Toronto after Italy advances to Euro Cup final


