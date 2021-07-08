SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

No new cases in New Brunswick for third straight day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2021 3:35 pm
No new cases in New Brunswick for third straight day - image View image in full screen
Robin Utrecht / ABACAPRESS.COM

Premier Blaine Higgs says New Brunswick is making progress in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout with 45.4 per cent of eligible residents now fully vaccinated.

The province says 78.9 per cent of residents aged 12 and up have received a first dose.

READ MORE: ‘Premature’ to remove COVID restrictions with youth not yet eligible for vaccine: epidemiologist

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Thursday.

Trending Stories

Nine cases remain active and two people are hospitalized with the disease.

Click to play video: 'Rental car company say it doesn’t have enough vehicles post-pandemic' Rental car company say it doesn’t have enough vehicles post-pandemic
Rental car company say it doesn’t have enough vehicles post-pandemic

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers