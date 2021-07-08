No new cases in New Brunswick for third straight day

Premier Blaine Higgs says New Brunswick is making progress in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout with 45.4 per cent of eligible residents now fully vaccinated.
The province says 78.9 per cent of residents aged 12 and up have received a first dose.
READ MORE: ‘Premature’ to remove COVID restrictions with youth not yet eligible for vaccine: epidemiologist
Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Thursday.
Trending Stories
Nine cases remain active and two people are hospitalized with the disease.
Rental car company say it doesn’t have enough vehicles post-pandemic
View link »
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments