Volunteers wanted: Okanagan pig sanctuary seeking help in case of wildfire evacuation

Things are back to normal at the Little Oink Bank Pig Sanctuary after the owners and their 58 rescue pigs were put on evacuation alert during last Sunday’s fast-moving fire near Oliver

“We started getting all of our stuff ready,” said Ron Shogan of Little Oink Bank Pig Sanctuary.

“We got our to-go bags together for ourselves and then we started getting the animals together.”

But now that that the fire is out, the pigs are happier than a pig in mud.

However, the evacuation alert has had a profound effect on the pig sanctuary.

“Fire worries me all the time,” said Shogan. “Sunday made it very real.”

And now the Shogans are asking people to help save their bacon.

“I want my babies to go to safety,” said Carrie Shogan.

But in order for that to happen, the sanctuary’s 54 mini and 4 not-so-mini pigs, need transportation.

So the Shogans are looking for volunteers to provide a ride for some hogs as part of their wildfire evacuation plan

“We are looking for people in the area, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton,” said Carrie Shogan, “who have stock trailers or horse trailers who are able to help us in the event we have to go on standby and get ready for evacuation.”

Because for the Shogans, these pigs aren’t bacon at all.

“They’re our family,” said Carrie Shogan.

And the wildfire season is far from over.

“It’s about peace of mind; we know what to do when it happens. We just need to make it happen,” said Carrie Shogan.

If you have a trailer and can lend a hand, you can contact The Little Oink Bank Pig Sanctuary on their Facebook page.

