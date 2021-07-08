Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police raid downtown Hamilton residence alleged to be housing stolen goods

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 2:00 pm
Police seized several bicycles at a downtown address on Wednesday June 30, 2021. Investigators say tips from the community led to the execution of a search warrant on a property being used a storage facility for stolen items. View image in full screen
Police seized several bicycles at a downtown address on Wednesday June 30, 2021. Investigators say tips from the community led to the execution of a search warrant on a property being used a storage facility for stolen items. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police say they’re hoping to lay a number of charges following a raid at a downtown residence that they say was being used as a storage facility for stolen items.

Detectives say the search warrant was executed during the afternoon of June 30 and multiple laptops, computer tablets, bicycles, power tools, e-bikes and mobile phones were seized.

Acting Sgt. Kyle Jarvie said in a video post the seizures were possible through tips from “vigilant community members” that initiated an investigation and the subsequent warrants.

Read more: Reward doubled in Fort Erie double homicide investigation

“It’s important to recognize that criminals find it difficult to operate in neighbourhoods where citizens take an active role in preventing crime,” Jarvie said.

Trending Stories

Const. Indy Bharaj says criminal charges could be laid should the rightful owners of the property come forward to claim items.

Story continues below advertisement

“No charges regarding the property have been laid at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation and ownership needs to be determined,” Bharaj said.

Seized items are being displayed in a video on the Hamilton police website.

One individual tied to the residence has been charged for an unrelated incident.

 

Click to play video: 'Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer' Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer
Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagTheft tagHamilton Police tagStolen Property tagdowntown Hamilton tagstolen items tagStolen Bicycles tagstolen laptops tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers