Police raid downtown Hamilton residence alleged to be housing stolen goods

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they’re hoping to lay a number of charges following a raid at a downtown residence that they say was being used as a storage facility for stolen items.

Detectives say the search warrant was executed during the afternoon of June 30 and multiple laptops, computer tablets, bicycles, power tools, e-bikes and mobile phones were seized.

Acting Sgt. Kyle Jarvie said in a video post the seizures were possible through tips from “vigilant community members” that initiated an investigation and the subsequent warrants.

Read more: Reward doubled in Fort Erie double homicide investigation

“It’s important to recognize that criminals find it difficult to operate in neighbourhoods where citizens take an active role in preventing crime,” Jarvie said.

Const. Indy Bharaj says criminal charges could be laid should the rightful owners of the property come forward to claim items.

Story continues below advertisement

“No charges regarding the property have been laid at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation and ownership needs to be determined,” Bharaj said.

Seized items are being displayed in a video on the Hamilton police website.

One individual tied to the residence has been charged for an unrelated incident.

2:02 Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer