Canada

Nova Scotia man charged with attempted murder after shots fired into truck

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 10:03 am
Police responded to a report of shots fired into a truck on Monday. View image in full screen
Police responded to a report of shots fired into a truck on Monday. Files / Global News

The Annapolis District RCMP has charged a man with attempted murder after receiving a report of shots fired into a vehicle earlier this week.

Police responded to the report around 5 p.m. on Monday.

“Police determined that two men who were known to each other had gotten into an altercation earlier in the day,” a release from the RCMP said.

“Later, the victim was in his truck at a wood lot when the other man showed up, and it’s believed that shots were fired into the victim’s truck. The victim suffered minor physical injuries and drove away.”

Read more: Youth treated in hospital after being attacked by 3 dogs: Halifax police

The suspect turned himself into police on Wednesday and was arrested without incident.

Trending Stories
He was remanded in custody overnight and was scheduled to make an appearance in Digby Provincial Court Thursday morning.

Richard Edward Robbins, 65, of Bear River East, was charged with attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

