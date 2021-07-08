SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario to give update Thursday on COVID-19 vaccination plan

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 8, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario reports 0 new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour period for 1st time since October 2020' Ontario reports 0 new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour period for 1st time since October 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario reports 0 new COVID-19 deaths in 24-hour period for 1st time since 2020. Katherine Ward reports.

Ontario ministers are set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones for a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, officials reported more than 16.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ontario.

More than 6 million people are fully immunized with two doses which is 49.3 per cent of the adult (18+) population. First dose adult coverage stands at 78.6 per cent.

Read more: COVID-19: Details of next step of Ontario’s reopening plan in the works, health minister says

Ontario is currently in Step 2 of a three-step reopening plan, with the exception of Waterloo Region. It is expected the province will move into Step 3 on July 21 but some mayors have called for an earlier reopening date.

Elliott said on Wednesday that more firm details of Step 3 are still being ironed out. She also said the province will wait out the full 21 days.

More to come.

