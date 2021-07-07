Fenelon Falls woman charged with impaired driving, drug possession: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Fenelon Falls woman faces impaired driving and drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report from a concerned citizen about a vehicle pulled over onto the shoulder of a road in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Officers attended the scene to check on the well-being of the driver. Police allege the woman was in possession of cocaine.

Keesha Jenkinson, 23, of Fenelon Falls, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay, on July 29.

“Thank you to the concerned member of the public for their assistance in removing this impaired driver from the road,” OPP stated Wednesday. “We depend on public assistance to help keep our communities safe.”