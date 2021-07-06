‘We want answers’: Family of Osoyoos drowning victim asks witnesses to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Chilliwack, B.C., man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake under bizarre circumstances is asking for witnesses to come forward.

On June 29, Bradley Ker, 31, was playing with his two-year-old son in shallow water near the Nk’Mip RV Park, when he disappeared at approximately 5 p.m.

Read more: Chilliwack father drowns in Osoyoos Lake while on vacation

Beachgoers soon noticed the child was alone and his father was missing.

Ker’s sister, Kristy Owen, said Bradley was vacationing at the campground with his wife and their children.

View image in full screen Bradley Ker is pictured with his two-year-old son. Submitted

“I don’t think he was any deeper than his waist and, at some point, someone saw his son on his own and didn’t know where the adult was. And quickly after that, they found my brother,” she told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said bystanders located Ker in waist-deep water. It’s unknown if the healthy young man with no history of medical issues suffered a medical episode.

1:49 Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police Fatal Osoyoos boat crash a ‘tragic accident,’ no charges expected: police – Jun 9, 2020

“I have questions about whether it was something that went wrong with his heart,” Owen said.

I want to know if I’ll get the answers that we are looking for, or if we will always be wondering what happened.”

The family is asking for witnesses to the drowning to come forward.

“We are wanting answers. It doesn’t make sense,” she said.

“We haven’t heard of anyone coming forward. That’s exactly what I asked. How can this happen on such a busy Osoyoos beach and no one saw anything?”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Bradley Ker is pictured with his 2-year-old son. Submitted

Ker said she was told a nurse on the beach attempted CPR, but that no AED was readily available.

“They had to have somebody go up to Spirit Ridge to get an automatic external defibrillator (AED) and if it did sense a heart rhythm, it could have really helped,” she said.

“The ambulance took over 20 minutes and I can’t even imagine standing there and waiting for that.”

1:58 ‘We need answers’: Wife of Osoyoos boat crash victim says families still in dark, 9 months after accident ‘We need answers’: Wife of Osoyoos boat crash victim says families still in dark, 9 months after accident – Mar 4, 2020

Global Okanagan has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services (BC EHS) and the campground for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would have assumed that they would have some sort of medical supply kit that someone could easily grab,” Owen said.

“I was quite surprised to hear that they would have to have someone to physically drive up to Spirit Ridge to get an AED. So there should be first aid, AED, those are just the basics.”

Owen described her brother as a caretaker and provider who was protective of the people he loved.

“He was so funny. He always made me laugh. He was really sensitive. He was always the one that I called if I was struggling with something. He’s there for me all the time,” she said.

“He was so loyal and trustworthy and loving.”

0:42 Dog plucked from icy Osoyoos Lake Dog plucked from icy Osoyoos Lake – Mar 16, 2019

Ker was an electrician and breadwinner of the family.

Story continues below advertisement

A family friend has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family Ker left behind. More than $30,000 has already been raised.

“Being a single mom with two boys when you are used to having someone’s income, I want this money to give her some time to grieve and not have to make any big decisions about their finances or changes where they are going to live,” she said.