Waterloo police seek black Dodge Ram pickup truck that fled scene in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say an officer discharged a firearm near Fischer Hallman and Huron roads in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
Police say officers were at a residence on Grovehill Crescent as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.
They did not say what led to the officer firing the gun, other than to say “it was part of an interaction.”
Police say a black pickup truck fled the scene with two passengers inside.
Police believe a man and a woman were inside the black Dodge Ram pickup truck.
They said it will have extensive damage to the front end and Ontario plates with the number 172 7FR.
Police are warning not to approach the vehicle but to call “911 immediately.”
