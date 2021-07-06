Waterloo police seek black Dodge Ram pickup truck that fled scene in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say an officer discharged a firearm near Fischer Hallman and Huron roads in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were at a residence on Grovehill Crescent as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Read more: Kitchener man dies after motorcycle collides with hydro pole in Wilmot

They did not say what led to the officer firing the gun, other than to say “it was part of an interaction.”

Police say a black pickup truck fled the scene with two passengers inside.

Police believe a man and a woman were inside the black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Read more: Red paint dumped on Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They said it will have extensive damage to the front end and Ontario plates with the number 172 7FR.

Police are warning not to approach the vehicle but to call “911 immediately.”

The vehicle that fled the scene is described as a black Dodge RAM pickup truck. Investigators believe there was a male driver and female passenger inside. Ontario plate – 172 7FR. The vehicle will have extensive front-end damage. Do not approach, but call 911 immediately. https://t.co/MWyEuRPTGI — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 6, 2021