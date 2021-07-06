Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police seek black Dodge Ram pickup truck that fled scene in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 9:26 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an officer discharged a firearm near Fischer Hallman and Huron roads in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were at a residence on Grovehill Crescent as part of a stolen vehicle investigation.

Read more: Kitchener man dies after motorcycle collides with hydro pole in Wilmot

They did not say what led to the officer firing the gun, other than to say “it was part of an interaction.”

Police say a black pickup truck fled the scene with two passengers inside.

Police believe a man and a woman were inside the black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Trending Stories

Read more: Red paint dumped on Queen Victoria statue at Victoria Park in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They said it will have extensive damage to the front end and Ontario plates with the number 172 7FR.

Police are warning not to approach the vehicle but to call “911 immediately.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagKitchener Crime tagFischer Hallman Road Kitchener tagGrovehill Crescent Kitchener shots fired tagOfficer discharges weapon Kitchener tagOfficer discharges weapon Kitchener Waterloo tagPoice chase kitchener tagTrussler Kitchener tagWaterloo Regional Police shots fired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers