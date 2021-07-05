Two puppies stolen from home in Glen Haven in broad daylight

View image in full screen One puppy remains. Her siblings were stolen from their home in broad daylight on Canada Day. Shannon MacKinnon

Brandon Topple is the owner of five miniature pinschers and says he takes them everywhere he goes. He is currently in Edmonton, Alberta caring for his terminally ill father, two of his pinschers joined him for the trip. Three of them stayed home- including the expectant mama, Destiny.

At the end of June, Destiny had given birth to three pure bred miniature pinschers. When they were only 5 days old, they were stolen from their home.

“It’s heartbreaking that somebody would do this to two brand new puppies despite them being cute or not. You don’t do that to two animals. Two brand new animals with their eyes closed.” said Topple.

Topple had shared the news on his Facebook page.

“When I made the post of the puppies being born, I didn’t realize how devastating the consequences would be with sharing that with everyone online.” said Topple.

His sister in law, Shannon MacKinnon, who also lives in the home, had stepped out briefly for groceries. She says the thieves broke into the home while she out and took two of dogs. Topple is now offering a $1,000 reward to see them home safely.

“There really is no other point in people having the dogs because if they don’t survive then they’re not going to get anything out of it. So, they might as well come and get their reward and give us the dogs back.” said MacKinnon.

The RCMP are currently investigating the matter and the family has placed a kennel at the top of the driveway in hopes that they are returned safe and sound.

“It’s a no contact situation. Nobody will get in trouble we just need these pups back because they are not going to survive.” said MacKinnon.