Gananoque police launch positive ticket program

Cst. Mike Gomulkiewicz is being credited with getting the Gananoque police’s positive ticket program up and running.

Gomulkiewicz says other police forces have been using similar programs and he had first hand experience with it when he served as a police officer in Owen Sound.

“It’s about community safety, road safety for youths.” said Gomulkiewicz. “Bicycles, skateboards, scooters roller blades all means of convenience for kids.”

Gomulkiewicz says when officers are on foot patrol, they will be looking for children following safety rules.

“We like to see kids wearing helmets, we like to see lights on bikes in darker hours, and as well some good behaviour out of children right so we want to see good manners, like kids holding doors open.” said Gomulkiewicz.

Children meeting those guideline are given a positive ticket, which in Gananoque is a coupon for a free ice cream cone or happy meal from McDonald’s.

Todd Shea is the McDonald’s franchise owner in Gananoque.

Shea says when Gomulkiewicz approached him about the program, he didn’t have to think twice about participating.

“I think when we have an opportunity to recognize things when they are done well, and they’re following rules, we celebrate that and we share with them. Positive reinforcement I think it’s very important as we move forward.” said Shea

Gomulkiewicz says the program will run through the summer and into September when children will be returning to school.