Body of Toronto police officer killed on duty to be escorted to funeral home

TORONTO — A veteran Toronto police officer who died after he was struck by a vehicle will be escorted to a funeral home in Thornhill, Ont., on Sunday.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup was killed Friday while responding to reports of a robbery in a parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Police Chief James Ramer called the incident, which also left another officer injured, an “intentional and deliberate act.”

The force is welcoming the public to attend along the route, provided there is physical distancing and no interference with the escort.

The escort will travel from the Ontario coroner’s office to the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill.

Police say the late officer’s body will be resting at the funeral home while details for a visitation and funeral are being finalized.