Canada

Body of Toronto police officer killed on duty to be escorted to funeral home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2021 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Fallen Toronto police officer honoured in tributes' Fallen Toronto police officer honoured in tributes
WATCH ABOVE: Thirty-one-year Toronto police veteran Jeffrey Northrup was remembered by politicians, fellow emergency services workers, and the general public. As Sean O’Shea reports, he is the 41st Toronto police officer to die in the line of duty.

TORONTO — A veteran Toronto police officer who died after he was struck by a vehicle will be escorted to a funeral home in Thornhill, Ont., on Sunday.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup was killed Friday while responding to reports of a robbery in a parking garage at Toronto City Hall.

Police Chief James Ramer called the incident, which also left another officer injured, an “intentional and deliberate act.”

Read more: Toronto officer killed after being hit by vehicle in ‘deliberate’ act at city hall garage, police say

The force is welcoming the public to attend along the route, provided there is physical distancing and no interference with the escort.

The escort will travel from the Ontario coroner’s office to the Kane-Jarrett Funeral Home in Thornhill.

Police say the late officer’s body will be resting at the funeral home while details for a visitation and funeral are being finalized.

Click to play video: 'Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer' Memorial grows at TPS 52 Division following death of officer
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Toronto Police tagtoronto police service tagJeffrey Northrup tagToronto Police Officer Killed tagConst. Jeffrey Northrup tag

