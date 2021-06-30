2 deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Manitoba on Wednesday.

Public health officials said a man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, and a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, have died.

The woman was linked to the Alpha variant of concern.

The province also reported 70 new cases of the virus, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 56,167.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.2 per cent provincially and 5.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg region continues to lead in the number of new cases, with 29 as of Wednesday morning, versus 20 in the Northern region, 12 in Southern Health–Santé Sud, seven in Interlake-Eastern, and only two cases in the Prairie Mountain region.

