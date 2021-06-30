Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2 deaths, 70 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 2:15 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP.

Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Manitoba on Wednesday.

Public health officials said a man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, and a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg health region, have died.

The woman was linked to the Alpha variant of concern.

Read more: COVID-19: Pfizer deliveries confirmed for Manitoba, walk-in for youth opens in Winnipeg

The province also reported 70 new cases of the virus, bringing Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases to 56,167.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 6.2 per cent provincially and 5.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg region continues to lead in the number of new cases, with 29 as of Wednesday morning, versus 20 in the Northern region, 12 in Southern Health–Santé Sud, seven in Interlake-Eastern, and only two cases in the Prairie Mountain region.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Manitoba community vaccine outreach to provide 20K doses' COVID-19: Manitoba community vaccine outreach to provide 20K doses
COVID-19: Manitoba community vaccine outreach to provide 20K doses
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus update tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCOVID-19 deaths tagCOVID update tagmanitoba covid numbers tagAlpha Variant taglatest coronavirus numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers