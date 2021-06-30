WHL’s Winnipeg Ice select Czech- and Swiss-born defencemen in CHL Import Draft

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 CHL Import Draft was held on Wednesday, and the Western Hockey League‘s Winnipeg Ice selected 2003-born defenceman Martin Bohm from the Czech Republic with the 59th overall pick in the first round.

Six picks later in Round 2, the Ice added another potential piece to their blue line in 2003-born Swiss defenceman Maximilian Streule.

The five-foot-10, 175-pound Bohm is ranked 127th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2021 entry draft. The 18-year-old native of Prachatice, Czech Republic scored three goals and tallied seven assists for 10 points in eight games with Bili Tygri Liberec in the Czech U20 league.

Bohm also played 17 games for HC Benatky nad Jizerou in the Czech2 league and scored two goals at that level. He has also represented his country at previous U16 and U18 international competitions.

Streule, who is from Zurich, played for the nearby GCK (Grasshopper Club Kusnacht) Lions in the 2020-21 season and scored five goals along with eight assists for 13 points. The five-foot-11, 175-pound rearguard also played internationally for the Swiss U18 team and will be eligible for the NHL entry draft in 2022.

The Ice open their 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, Oct. 1 in Brandon and return to Winnipeg to host the Wheat Kings in their home opener the following night on Saturday, Oct. 2 at Wayne Fleming Arena.