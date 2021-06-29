Okanagan fruit-based food, beverage company celebrates 75th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan fruit-based food and beverage company has hit its 75-year anniversary this year. SunRype grew out of the fresh fruit business in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia in 1946 and still employs hundreds of local workers.

“It’s really the apples from the orchards and the very first product we manufactured, which we still make to this day — our blue label, not from concentrate apple juice,” said Lesli Bradley, SunRype’s President.

“It’s been known with Western Canadians for 75 years.”

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, SunRype is partnering with Food Banks Canada to help with food security for Canadian children.

The program is called ‘After the Bell’.

“We were looking to do something for our 75th that really gave back to those most in need,” said Bradley.

“And school is ending, and we really feel there is a vulnerable population, over the course of the summer, that rely on schools for food.”

The ‘After The Bell’ program responds to child hunger, and is providing 150,000 healthy food packs, which will include SunRype’s Fruit to Go snacks to Canada’s most vulnerable children when school food programs are closed throughout the summer.

Food Banks Canada was not available for an on-camera interview, but did provide a statement.

“Food Banks Canada is happy to be the recipients of SunRype products for our After the Bell program food packs. This year has been difficult for so many children and families in Canada and we are grateful to companies like SunRype for keeping our neighbours who are experiencing food insecurity in mind.”

