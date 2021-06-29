Shoes for Kids YQL initiative kicks off in Lethbridge

A group of community organizations in Lethbridge wants to make sure students start school off on the right foot, launching an initiative to provide at least 200 students with a new pair of runners for next school year.

“Shoes for Kids YQL: Stepping into the Future, One Sole at a Time” is co-ordinated by Connecting our Community Lethbridge, along with local branches of Royal Bank of Canada, the Lethbridge Police Service, Piikani Nation RCMP and the Blood Tribe Police Service.

“It’s important that we build up our children and set them up for success, and if it is as small as giving them a brand new pair of shoes to build them up and make them feel important and excited, then why not?” said Acting Insp. Rayan Najjar with the Blood Tribe Police Service.

Head organizer Mallory Kristjanson with Connecting Our Community Lethbridge said the goal is to set all students up for success.

“Not only are they going to be able to walk to and from school for those who have to walk, they are also going to be able to participate in sports, in their gym classes and also have that same dignity that their peers do with brand new shoes,” Kristjanson said.

A shoe drive will take place Aug. 14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at parking lot N at Lethbridge College.

Kids’ to adult sizes will be collected and monetary donations are needed.

The goal is to hand out the shoes in Lethbridge, Brocket and Standoff.

The children who receive the runners will be chosen through the school systems.