Severe thunderstorm warning in place for London area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London and surrounding areas as a result of an incoming line of severe thunderstorms it says may bring strong wind gusts and pea- to dime-sized hail.

The warning, issued around 3:30 p.m., covers London and Middlesex as well as southern Huron County and all of Lambton County. Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in several areas, including Elgin and Oxford counties.

According to an updated advisory issued around 4 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms stretching from Dashwood to Mitchell’s Bay was travelling eastward at 40 km/h. The advisory is expected to update rapidly as the storm progresses.

Among the locales impacted by the storms around 4 p.m. were Parkhill, Exeter, Oil Springs, Watford, Dresden, Bentpath, Oil City, Inwood, Warwick, Arkona, Sable, Dashwood, Mount Carmel and South Huron.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops,” the advisory states.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The storm warning comes in addition to a heat warning from Environment Canada and a heat alert issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

An afternoon high of 31 C, feeling like 43, was recorded at London’s airport around 1 p.m.