Canada

A burning vehicle was found with human remains inside near Sudbury, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 6:09 am
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo - the Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

MARKSTAY-WARREN, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a burning vehicle in a town near Sudbury was discovered to have human remains inside.

Officers and members of the Stinson Fire Department were called to the fire on Kukagami Lake Road in Markstay-Warren, about five kilometres north of Highway 17, on Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the person inside the vehicle has not been confirmed.

The Ontario Fire Marshall and the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are investigating, along with several OPP specialty units.

Authorities say there will be a large police presence in the area.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
