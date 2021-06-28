COVID-19: N.S. reports 4 new cases, more people eligible to rebook vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and four new recoveries.

Three of the cases are in Eastern Zone — two of which are under investigation and one that is a close contact of a previously-reported case.

The fourth case is in Central Zone and is under investigation.

There are now 57 active cases in the province and two people are in hospital.

“Vaccine uptake continues to be high, but we are aiming to have at least 85 per cent of eligible Nova Scotians vaccinated,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“If you have not yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, it is important to get your first dose as soon as possible to protect your loved ones and your community.”

More Nova Scotians eligible to book earlier second dose

Meanwhile, more people are eligible to rebook their second doses for an earlier appointment.

The province says Nova Scotians who received their first dose on or before May 30 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before Sept. 12 will receive an email to rebook.

The notification emails will go out in batches up until “the end of day June 30.”

People who didn’t provide an email when they first booked or who do not receive this notification, can call 1-833-797-7772.

People will have the option to choose a new date and time at any clinic across the province. As well, people can choose a different vaccine for their second dose.

View image in full screen Dr. Robert Strang, the province\’s chief medical officer of health, receives his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on June 28, 2021. Communications Nova Scotia