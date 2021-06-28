Menu

Canada

KFL&A Public Health targeted in cyber security attack

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:45 pm
KFL&A Public Health says it has been experiencing a cyber security attack, which has affected its online programs. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health says it has been experiencing a cyber security attack, which has affected its online programs. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health says it has been the victim of a cyber security incident.

The attack took place Friday morning and affected the agency’s servers, making them inaccessible. This resulted in an IT outage, the health unit said.

“We have activated the agency’s incident management system to limit business operation disruptions and to prioritize reinstating IT services to essential public health programs and services,” said Linda Murray, chief executive officer of KFL&A Public Health.

Read more: Royal Military College of Canada investigating cybersecurity attack

“It should be noted that all operations related to our COVID-19 response were not affected and have continued to fully operate and provide all services, including vaccine clinics, contact and case management, call centre and booking vaccine appointments, and environmental health and infection prevention.”

The health unit has not been updating its COVID-19 dashboard since Friday, but did not confirm it was due to the attack.

The health unit says it may have to reschedule virtual care appointments in some of the non-COVID-19 program areas because of the outage. Those affected will be contacted directly.

Click to play video: 'Student information, financial info published in suspected RMC data leak after cyber attack' Student information, financial info published in suspected RMC data leak after cyber attack
Student information, financial info published in suspected RMC data leak after cyber attack – Aug 18, 2020

Also, the health unit’s offices in Cloyne and Sharbot Lake will be closed for the next two weeks starting Monday while the teams work to get programs back online.

Offices in Kingston and Napanee remain open.

The health unit says it’s continuing its investigation of the incident.

