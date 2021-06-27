Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa Rabbi Reuven Bulka dies, leaves a legacy of kindness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2021 12:58 pm
Governor General David Johnston invests Rabbi Reuven Bulka of Ottawa into the Order of Canada to during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 7, 2014. View image in full screen
Governor General David Johnston invests Rabbi Reuven Bulka of Ottawa into the Order of Canada to during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says beloved Ottawa Rabbi Reuven Bulka has died at the age of 77.

He died Sunday morning in New York City where he had moved to spend time with his five children after being diagnosed with advanced stage pancreatic and liver cancer in January.

Bulka was the rabbi, and then rabbi emeritus, at Ottawa’s Congregation Machzikei Hadas for 50 years but his constant presence at the annual Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa helped earn him the nickname “Canada’s Rabbi.”

Read more: Worldwide virtual prayer rally to be held for ‘Canada’s rabbi’ after cancer diagnosis

On June 3, federal legislation creating Kindness Week in the third week of February each year was given royal assent.

The bill was inspired by Bulka’s Kindness Week, created in Ottawa 14 years ago to celebrate and foster community acts of kindness.

Story continues below advertisement

Bulka’s funeral will be livestreamed from New York at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tributes immediately flooded social media for the rabbi, who championed causes like organ and blood donation and spearheaded many events aimed at promoting tolerance and understanding among people of different faiths.

Trending Stories

“My heart aches this morning over the passing of Rabbi Reuven Bulka,” tweeted Sen. Jim Munson, the initial sponsor of the Kindness Week legislation.

“But in death as in life we always have to reflect on the Good things. Thanks to the dear Rabbi, we have a Kindness Week in Canada. Humbled to have played a role in getting it done. We did it Rabbi. We did it!”

Story continues below advertisement

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rabbi Bulka,” said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. “He was an outstanding community and religious leader who spent a lifetime bringing people together and fighting racism while looking for kindness in one another.”

Bulka received the key to the city in Ottawa, which also named Rabbi Bulka Kindness Park in his honour.

He was awarded the Order of Canada in 2013 for “dedicated service to the community, notably in promoting interfaith dialogue, health and humanitarian causes.”

He was also awarded the Canadian Forces Medallion for Distinguished Service “for inspiring sermons, venerable presence and meaningful messages to Canadians during the national Remembrance Day ceremonies.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Jewish Federation of Ottawa tagRabbi Reuven Bulka tagReuven Bulka tagOttawa Rabbi Reuven Bulka tagRabbi Reuven Bulka dies tagReuven Bulka dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers