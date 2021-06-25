Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

With temperatures climbing, cooling locations set up in Kelowna to beat the heat

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 8:29 pm
According to the city, the cooling stations will be spread across Kelowna, and are aimed at residents who shelter outdoors. View image in full screen
According to the city, the cooling stations will be spread across Kelowna, and are aimed at residents who shelter outdoors. Sung Yoon Jo / Getty Images

The City of Kelowna says it has joined forces with local community partners to set up cooling stations during B.C.’s current heat wave.

According to the city, the cooling stations will be spread across Kelowna, and are aimed at residents who shelter outdoors.

The city said it and Journey Home will be working with outreach groups and other organizations to spread the word about the cooling locations.

Read more: Heat wave: As B.C. bakes, what role does climate change play?

The cooling locations are listed below:

Metro Central Courtyard Drop-in, 1262 St Paul St.

  • Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Water, shade, and outreach services available onsite.

People’s Connect, Queensway Bus Loop (Downtown)

Trending Stories
  • Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Water, shade, and outreach services available onsite.

St. Aiden’s Anglican Church, 380 Leathead Rd. (Rutland)

  • Sunday, June 27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Monday to Friday, June 28 to July 2, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Water, indoor shelter from the sun, outreach services available.
Click to play video: 'Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern' Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern
Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern

The city also said local parks also offer shade and the opportunity to cool off in Okanagan Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

“A variety of organizations have already been helping people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna beat the heat this week,” added the city, “and we applaud their ongoing work.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagHomeless tagokanagan lake tagCity of Kelowna tagHeat Wave tagBC Heat Wave tagBeat The Heat tagCooling Stations tagescape the heat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers