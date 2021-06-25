With temperatures climbing, cooling locations set up in Kelowna to beat the heat

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kelowna says it has joined forces with local community partners to set up cooling stations during B.C.’s current heat wave.

According to the city, the cooling stations will be spread across Kelowna, and are aimed at residents who shelter outdoors.

The city said it and Journey Home will be working with outreach groups and other organizations to spread the word about the cooling locations.

The cooling locations are listed below:

Metro Central Courtyard Drop-in, 1262 St Paul St.

Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Water, shade, and outreach services available onsite.

People’s Connect, Queensway Bus Loop (Downtown)

Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Water, shade, and outreach services available onsite.

St. Aiden’s Anglican Church, 380 Leathead Rd. (Rutland)

Sunday, June 27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday to Friday, June 28 to July 2, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 3, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Water, indoor shelter from the sun, outreach services available.

1:36 Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern Record high temperatures in B.C. trigger warnings and concern

The city also said local parks also offer shade and the opportunity to cool off in Okanagan Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

“A variety of organizations have already been helping people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna beat the heat this week,” added the city, “and we applaud their ongoing work.”