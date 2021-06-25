Environment Canada says 4 tornadoes touched down in Quebec on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says Quebec was hit by four tornadoes on Monday afternoon, including a fatal twister that left a man dead north of Montreal.

The agency said today in its weather summary the first tornado, a zero on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, hit St-Valentin, Que., south of Montreal, with winds at 115 kilometres per hour, at about 3:35 p.m. The scale rates wind damage between zero and five, with five being the strongest.

Ten minutes later, Mascouche, Que., was hit with an EF2, with maximum winds of 200 km/h, claiming the life of Jacques Lefebvre, 59.

About 4:15 p.m., a third tornado _ also an EF0 _ hit St-Celestin, a village in central Quebec, with winds of 115 km/h.

And an EF1 hit St-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, in Chaudiere-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, about 4:50 p.m., with winds estimated at 150 km/h.

The results released Friday are based on damage observed on the ground, in collaboration with Northern Tornado Project, based at Western University in London, Ont.