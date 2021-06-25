Menu

Environment Canada says 4 tornadoes touched down in Quebec on Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 5:44 pm
WATCH: Residents in Mascouche, Quebec, just north of Montreal, are cleaning up after a devastating tornado struck the town on Monday. The twister damaged homes and left one person dead. Dan Spector reports.

Environment Canada says Quebec was hit by four tornadoes on Monday afternoon, including a fatal twister that left a man dead north of Montreal.

The agency said today in its weather summary the first tornado, a zero on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, hit St-Valentin, Que., south of Montreal, with winds at 115 kilometres per hour, at about 3:35 p.m. The scale rates wind damage between zero and five, with five being the strongest.

Ten minutes later, Mascouche, Que., was hit with an EF2, with maximum winds of 200 km/h, claiming the life of Jacques Lefebvre, 59.

About 4:15 p.m., a third tornado _ also an EF0 _ hit St-Celestin, a village in central Quebec, with winds of 115 km/h.

And an EF1 hit St-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, in Chaudiere-Appalaches, south of Quebec City, about 4:50 p.m., with winds estimated at 150 km/h.

The results released Friday are based on damage observed on the ground, in collaboration with Northern Tornado Project, based at Western University in London, Ont.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
