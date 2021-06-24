Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Retired Guelph welder wins $100,000 playing ENCORE

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 5:22 pm
A Guelph man won the lottery. View image in full screen
A Guelph man won the lottery. Supplied

A retired Guelph welder is $100,000 richer after he said yes to ENCORE in a LOTTO 6/49 draw last month.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission says Elton Farquharson matched the last six out of seven numbers in the May 8 draw.

Read more: 2 winning tickets sold in Ontario, B.C. will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

“I knew I had some of the numbers that were drawn. I went to the store to find out how much I had won – I was excited, happy and nervous all at once,” he said.

The father of three still doesn’t know what he will do with the money but Farquharson added that “this is a good feeling.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Eastview Road in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Group of 9 claim winning $60 million LottoMax ticket sold in Guelph' Group of 9 claim winning $60 million LottoMax ticket sold in Guelph
Group of 9 claim winning $60 million LottoMax ticket sold in Guelph – Jan 10, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lottery tagGuelph News tagOlg tagLottery Winner tagEncore tagGuelph lottery tagguelph man wins lottery tagEncore winner Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers