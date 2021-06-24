Retired Guelph welder wins $100,000 playing ENCORE

Send this page to someone via email

A retired Guelph welder is $100,000 richer after he said yes to ENCORE in a LOTTO 6/49 draw last month.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission says Elton Farquharson matched the last six out of seven numbers in the May 8 draw.

“I knew I had some of the numbers that were drawn. I went to the store to find out how much I had won – I was excited, happy and nervous all at once,” he said.

The father of three still doesn’t know what he will do with the money but Farquharson added that “this is a good feeling.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Hasty Market on Eastview Road in Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

1:39 Group of 9 claim winning $60 million LottoMax ticket sold in Guelph Group of 9 claim winning $60 million LottoMax ticket sold in Guelph – Jan 10, 2019