Crime

Kingston military member found guilty of 2 counts of sexual assault in court martial

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston military member found guilty of 2 counts of sexual assault in court martial' Kingston military member found guilty of 2 counts of sexual assault in court martial
A Canadian Armed Forces member was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault after a court martial at CFB Kingston wrapped up Thursday.

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised. 

A court-martial trial at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston ended with a guilty verdict for a Canadian Armed Forces member Thursday.

Ordinary Seaman Josh Daniel Stewart was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

Read more: ‘This cannot persist’ — Military ombudsman blasts ‘vested political interests’ impeding office

Military judge C.J. Deschênes said she did not find Stewart’s testimony credible throughout the trial — that it often contradicted itself or other testimonies from witnesses.

Stewart’s trial began last week, and included testimony from the victim, who said Stewart forced himself upon her on two occasions.

The two assaults occurred on the same night nearly three years ago at a party Stewart threw in his home near CFB Kingston.

The first assault took place in Stewart’s kitchen, where he inappropriately grabbed the woman and forcibly kissed her.

The second assault took place in his bedroom, where Stewart shoved the victim’s face into his mattress, and proceeded to have sex with her without her consent.

Click to play video: 'Military ombudsman says political leaders have ‘turned a blind eye’ to recommendations of his office' Military ombudsman says political leaders have ‘turned a blind eye’ to recommendations of his office

The Canadian military has been under fire recently to address sexual misconduct within its ranks, in part due to Global News reporting on the subject.

In Kingston alone, there are three more sexual assault court-martial trials scheduled to take place over the next seven months.

