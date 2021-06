Send this page to someone via email

Multiple fire crews responded to a large brush fire on Colonel Talbot Road early Thursday.

Both stations in Southwold Township responded to the fire around 1 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the crews from Talbotville and Shedden, the London Fire Department also provided assistance.

Officials tell Global News that they believe the fire was caused by downed hydro lines.

Crews were able to safely extinguish the fire around 5 a.m.

