Health

Burnaby RCMP issue warning after toddler falls out of apartment window

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 4:51 pm
A toddler fell from an apartment window in Burnaby on Sunday.
A toddler fell from an apartment window in Burnaby on Sunday. File / Global News

RCMP are warning about the need to secure windows after a toddler fell from an apartment window in Burnaby on Sunday.

RCMP said officers were called to Arcola Street near Sperling Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after witnesses saw the child fall from a window on the second floor.

Click to play video: 'Experts urge child safety around open windows as weather heats up' Experts urge child safety around open windows as weather heats up
Experts urge child safety around open windows as weather heats up – May 27, 2019

RCMP believe the 14-month-old had climbed onto furniture before he fell through the window, which did not have a screen and had been left open due to hot weather.

The toddler was taken to hospital for treatment but wasn’t seriously injured, police said.

Read more: North Vancouver dad issues warning after his child falls out of window

“In this case it just took a moment for the child to fall, while a parent had briefly stepped out of the room,” Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

“As the weather heats up, we are urging all parents and families to do a safety assessment in their own home.

“We want to prevent this from happening to another family this summer. The hot weather we are experiencing right now provides a perfect opportunity to evaluate window safety.”

With hot weather in the forecast, Fraser Health has offered safety tips, such as moving household items that can be climbed on away from windows and installing window guards as well as safety locks for windows and doors.

Click to play video: '“A tragedy” A toddler succumbs to injuries sustained in a fall from a third floor window' “A tragedy” A toddler succumbs to injuries sustained in a fall from a third floor window
“A tragedy” A toddler succumbs to injuries sustained in a fall from a third floor window – May 20, 2021
