Ontario commits $4.5M to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for pandemic relief, hallway healthcare

The Ontario government is providing Peterborough Regional Health Centre with more than $4.5 million to support ongoing operational needs and support specific services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday morning, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced the funding for the regional hospital as part of Ontario’s $760 million to help hospitals continue to respond to the pandemic and an additional $300 million to reduce surgical backlogs

The funding is in addition to the province’s $5.2 million announced in November 2020 to expand bed capacity at the hospital.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus continues to be on addressing hallway health care,” Smith said.

“Increasing operational budgets and strategic investments continue to accompany our transformational reforms to how we deliver health care in Ontario. One person receiving health care in a hallway is one too many. We will move forward with our efforts to end hallway medicine by putting the patient at the centre of care.”

Brenda Weir, the hospital’s executive vice-president and chief nursing executive, extended thanks to Smith and Ontario health minister Christine Elliott for providing “much-needed” support to the centre’s dual role as a community hospital and regional hub for surrounding communities.

“As Ontario’s healthcare sector continues to face challenging and uncertain times in the months and years ahead, ongoing provincial support will be critical to ensuring we are positioned for continued success as we provide excellent care for the patients and families we serve,” she said.

Hospital officials tell me this will help with its recovery from the pandemic. — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) June 23, 2021

Through the 2021-22 hospital allocations, the Ontario government says it will provide each hospital with increases to their operating budgets as well as targeted funding toward key priorities. Initiatives include:

funding to recognize growth in the hospital sector as well as targeted funding for key ministry priorities

additional funding for priority services in eligible hospitals to cover increasing volumes related to cancer, renal, cardiac, neuro-services, and stroke, as well as hip and knee surgeries and MRI scans

funding to Ontario Health-Cancer Care Ontario for cancer and renal treatment services in hospitals

funding to eight hospitals to support lease costs associated with off-site dialysis units and align funding responsibility for all community-based off-site dialysis units

— More to come

