Guelph police investigate stabbing at west-end business

Guelph police say a man is recovering after being stabbed outside of a west-end business over the weekend.
The service received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday from someone reporting that a man could be seen bleeding from his head near Willow and Dawson roads.
Officers and paramedics found a man with a stab wound to the side of his head. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
Trending Stories
Police did not comment on any arrests in a news release on Wednesday but said the incident remains under investigation.
Grieving mother’s call for action leads to report, recommendations
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments