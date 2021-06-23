Menu

Comments

Crime

Guelph police investigate stabbing at west-end business

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 10:21 am
Guelph police say a man was stabbed in the head over the weekend. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man was stabbed in the head over the weekend. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man is recovering after being stabbed outside of a west-end business over the weekend.

The service received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday from someone reporting that a man could be seen bleeding from his head near Willow and Dawson roads.

Officers and paramedics found a man with a stab wound to the side of his head. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Police did not comment on any arrests in a news release on Wednesday but said the incident remains under investigation.

