2 16-year-olds arrested in connection with video circulated depicting PRIDE flag being burned

Two youths have been arrested in relation to a video that was circulated on social media showing a PRIDE flag being burned, Peel police say.

In the nine-second video obtained anonymously by Global News, a Pride flag can be seen on the grass burning and laughter can be heard in the background. The source told Global News the incident was done by Cawthra Secondary School students on the school’s property.

Police could not confirm when the incident took place but said it came to their attention on June 8.

In an update on Tuesday, investigators said two 16-year-old youths were arrested in connection with the incident.

Instead of laying charges against the co-accused, officers said in consultation with the Crown attorneys, they would be referred to a pre-charge diversion program.

The Peel District School Board previously told Global News both it and the administration from Cawthra SS were aware of the video and were launching their own investigation.

The two youths cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Peel Regional Police Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Bureau were also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.