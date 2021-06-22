Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Committee holds off sending proposed property tax hike to Saskatoon city council

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Committee holds off sending proposed property tax hike to Saskatoon city council' Committee holds off sending proposed property tax hike to Saskatoon city council
WATCH: A City of Saskatoon committee is holding off on sending a proposed tax hike to city council as it looks for ways to bring property taxes down for 2022 and 2023.

Proposed property tax hikes submitted to a Saskatoon committee are not heading to city council any time soon.

The governance and priorities committee said it is deferring its decision until a later date as it considers options.

That included a special meeting with the standing policy committee on finance to undertake a deeper review of the proposed 2022 and 2023 estimated indicative rates.

Read more: City of Saskatoon sets proposed property tax increases of more than 5% for 2022, 2023

Last week, city administration set a target of a 5.96 per cent increase for 2022 and a 5.42 per cent increase for 2023.

City administration said the proposed increases are required to maintain the current services and service levels in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

In a release Monday, city administration said the review will allow options to be explored further to address pressures faced by residents and businesses.

Trending Stories

There will also be an opportunity for stakeholder engagement as part of the process.

The governance and priorities committee is also asking for a report on the implications of funding and operations of waste programs, including the citywide organics program.

The committee said it wants to explore the option of funding the organics program as a utility model.

Read more: Saskatoon city councillors vote to reduce 2021 property tax increase

The final decision on a property tax increase for 2022 rests with city council during its budget review at the end of November and beginning of December.

Property taxes increased 2.83 per cent in 2021 after city council shaved more than a percentage point off the proposed increase of 3.87 per cent following budget deliberations.

With files from Kyle Benning

Click to play video: 'City of Saskatoon proposes property tax increases of more than 5% for 2022, 2023' City of Saskatoon proposes property tax increases of more than 5% for 2022, 2023
City of Saskatoon proposes property tax increases of more than 5% for 2022, 2023
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCity of Saskatoon tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon City Council tagProperty Tax tagSaskatoon property tax tagProperty Tax Increase tagGovernance and Priorities Committee tagSaskatoon city budget tagCity of Saskatoon Budget tag2022 budget tag2023 budget tagSaskatoon tax increase tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers