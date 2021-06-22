Committee holds off sending proposed property tax hike to Saskatoon city council

Send this page to someone via email

Proposed property tax hikes submitted to a Saskatoon committee are not heading to city council any time soon.

The governance and priorities committee said it is deferring its decision until a later date as it considers options.

That included a special meeting with the standing policy committee on finance to undertake a deeper review of the proposed 2022 and 2023 estimated indicative rates.

Last week, city administration set a target of a 5.96 per cent increase for 2022 and a 5.42 per cent increase for 2023.

City administration said the proposed increases are required to maintain the current services and service levels in Saskatoon.

In a release Monday, city administration said the review will allow options to be explored further to address pressures faced by residents and businesses.

There will also be an opportunity for stakeholder engagement as part of the process.

The governance and priorities committee is also asking for a report on the implications of funding and operations of waste programs, including the citywide organics program.

The committee said it wants to explore the option of funding the organics program as a utility model.

The final decision on a property tax increase for 2022 rests with city council during its budget review at the end of November and beginning of December.

Property taxes increased 2.83 per cent in 2021 after city council shaved more than a percentage point off the proposed increase of 3.87 per cent following budget deliberations.

—With files from Kyle Benning

