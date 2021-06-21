Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Some violent weather may be on its way to eastern Ontario Monday, according to Environment Canada.

Canada’s weather agency says parts of the province, including Kingston, Brockville, Smiths Falls, the National Capital Region, Alexandria and Cornwall could expect thunderstorms by Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada says it issues thunderstorm watches when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of storms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall. It seems eastern Ontario could be in for all three.

Affected areas could see wind gusts up to 100 km/h, hail up to three centimetres in diameter and somewhere between 35 and 50 millimetres of rain in less than an hour.

The weather authority is warning residents to take cover if the thunderstorms arise.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada said in a weather alert Monday afternoon.