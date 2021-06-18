SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Peterborough area golfers advised of potential COVID-19 exposure at Pine Crest Golf Club

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:45 pm

A staff member at a Peterborough area golf club has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting health officials to ask golfers to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they meet criteria.

According to Peterborough Public Health on Friday, a staff member at Pine Crest Golf Club in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township recently tested positive for COVID-19. Golfers who attended the club from June 11-13 and who meet the criteria of a high-risk exposure should also get tested, the health unit stated Friday.

Read more: COVID-19: Golf courses, other outdoor amenities reopen in Ontario

To be considered a high-risk exposure, golfers must meet all of the following criteria:

  • Attended Pine Crest Golf Club on Baseline Road from June 11-13
  • Did not wear a mask
  • Conducted a transaction with the mobile beverage cart operator (e.g. purchased an item, gave a tip, or conversed with the cart operator, etc.)
  • Were not fully immunized. (received your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on May 28 or earlier.)
“Individuals who meet ALL of the above criteria are recommended to self-isolate immediately, arrange for COVID-19 testing as soon as possible and monitor for symptoms,” the health unit stated.

Based on its case investigation, the health unit considers the situation to be a “low-risk exposure for most people” who attended June 11-13.

The health unit has already contacted members and staff with instructions.

“However, in the absence of contact information for members of the public who may have attended those days, Peterborough Public Health is issuing this public notification, as a high-risk exposure with the potential for transmission cannot be ruled out,” the health unit stated.

