Canada

Crown opts for direct indictment for Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 1:02 pm
A makeshift memorial is seen on des Remparts Street, where Suzanne Claremont,61, was fatally stabbed on Saturday evening. The Quebec government is now focusing on mental health in wake of the deadly attack. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. View image in full screen
A makeshift memorial is seen on des Remparts Street, where Suzanne Claremont,61, was fatally stabbed on Saturday evening. The Quebec government is now focusing on mental health in wake of the deadly attack. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

Prosecutors in the case of the Quebec City Halloween night stabbing attack that killed two people filed a direct indictment Friday against the accused.

It means the case against 25-year-old Carl Girouard will skip the preliminary hearing stage and go straight to trial.

Girouard, of Ste-Therese, Que., is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage last Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

READ MORE: Vigil held for Quebec City victim of Halloween sword attack

Two residents, 56-year-old François Duchesne and 61-year-old Suzanne Clermont, were killed, and five others were seriously injured.

The accused made a brief court appearance by video today before Quebec court Judge Jean Asselin from the detention centre in Quebec City, and his case will return to court Sept. 7.

Prosecutor François Godin filed the direct indictment, telling the court he’d informed defence lawyer Pierre Gagnon ahead of time.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
