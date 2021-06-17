Heavy police presence searching Whiteshell region for wanted homicide suspect

Manitoba RCMP are concentrated in the Whiteshell region searching for homicide suspect Eric Wildman, who Mounties say was last seen driving east on Highway 44 east of Whitemouth Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
RCMP are telling the public to expect a heavy police presence throughout the area, as they work with Ontario police to locate the suspect.
Wildman, suspected of killing Clifford Joseph, could be in possession of firearms and police-related gear, police say.
Mounties said on Twitter they have specialized units assisting with the search, including air and police dog services, the emergency response team and major crime services.
