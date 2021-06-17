Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Heavy police presence searching Whiteshell region for wanted homicide suspect

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 1:07 pm
Eric Wildman, suspected of killing Clifford Joseph, could be in possession of firearms and police-related gear.
Eric Wildman, suspected of killing Clifford Joseph, could be in possession of firearms and police-related gear. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are concentrated in the Whiteshell region searching for homicide suspect Eric Wildman, who Mounties say was last seen driving east on Highway 44 east of Whitemouth Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

RCMP are telling the public to expect a heavy police presence throughout the area, as they work with Ontario police to locate the suspect.

Wildman, suspected of killing Clifford Joseph, could be in possession of firearms and police-related gear, police say.

Read more: Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted east of Whitemouth Wednesday evening: RCMP

Mounties said on Twitter they have specialized units assisting with the search, including air and police dog services, the emergency response team and major crime services.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP' Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP
Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagWinnipeg crime tagManitoba RCMP tagManitoba manhunt tagWhiteshell tagManitoba homicide tagEric Wildman tagClifford Joseph homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers