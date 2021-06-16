University of Alberta to host 2022 U Sports men’s basketball championship

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Alberta will host the U Sports Men’s Final 8 for the first time in the school’s history.

The championship will be March 10-13, 2022, at the Saville Community Sports Centre, which has also been home to the 2017 U Sports Men’s Volleyball Championship and the 2019 U Sports Women’s Volleyball Championship.

“The UofA has hosted national university championships in every varsity sport, except men’s basketball, until now,” said Ian Reade, Golden Bears and Pandas athletic director, in a statement.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase a fantastic product in a city with such a great history of hosting major sporting events. Students, and of course all Canadians, need something to be excited about.”

READ MORE: Broken foot sidelines Alberta Golden Bears basketball star

The UofA has partnered with Events Edmonton, Alberta Basketball and Canada Basketball to host the four-day tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has not hosted a men’s national basketball championship since the University of Calgary did it in 1979 and 1980.

1:56 University of Alberta Golden Bears’ basketball team preparing for playoffs University of Alberta Golden Bears’ basketball team preparing for playoffs – Feb 7, 2020

The Golden Bears have historically been one of the top men’s basketball programs in the country, having won 13 Canada West titles, three national championships, and qualified for the national tournament four consecutive seasons from 2017 to 2020. The 2021 championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Carleton repeats as U Sports men’s basketball champions with win over Dalhousie

The Bears will get an automatic berth into the 2022 U Sports championship as the host school.

Head coach Barnaby Craddock said in a statement that it is “exciting times” for basketball in Edmonton.

“The U Sports Final 8 has a long and rich tradition, and is the pinnacle of post-secondary basketball in the country,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“All the fans in the city of Edmonton and province of Alberta are in for a treat being able to see this storied national championship in their backyard. We look forward to hosting and competing against the best teams in the country at what is always a highly competitive and entertaining tournament.”

READ MORE: For 1st time, Canadian university basketball championships occurring in same venue

UofA is also scheduled to host the 2021 Canada West Swimming Championship in November and the 2022 U Sports Wrestling Championship in February.

6:48 U Sports Final 8 hits the hardcourt in Halifax U Sports Final 8 hits the hardcourt in Halifax – Mar 7, 2018