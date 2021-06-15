2 RCMP cars damaged, Kelowna man arrested during weekend disturbance in Vernon: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Two police vehicles were damaged and a Kelowna man was arrested during a weekend disturbance in Vernon.

According to police, the disturbance happened Friday night, along the 23000 block of 36th Avenue, and involved a suspect trying to leave the scene after officers arrived at the residence.

Vernon RCMP say after officers spoke to witnesses, they identified the suspect, who then tried departing in a vehicle.

“As police attempted to stop the vehicle, the male driver ignored police direction continued to drive away in an attempt to escape, colliding with two police vehicles and nearly striking an officer who was on foot,” said Vernon RCMP.

“Additional officers responding to the scene located and contained the vehicle, which was now parked in the driveway of a nearby residence.”

Police say after the man was arrested, he continued to ignore directions and was removed from the vehicle before being taken into custody.

“This person’s actions jeopardized the safety of our officers and the public in their attempt to escape,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“Fortunately, no one was injured and thanks to the decisive action of our officers, they were able to safely intervene and prevent any further risk to the public.”

Police say the 37-year-old Kelowna resident was charged with several offences and remains in custody as the investigation continues.