Guelph, Ont. firefighters tackle Carden Street apartment blaze

The Guelph Fire Department says a fire inside an apartment at 90 Carden St. caused $250,000 in damages early Saturday morning.

Crews from all of the city’s stations were dispatched at around 1 a.m. to the apartments that overlook Guelph Central Station.

When they arrived, firefighters found a second-storey unit fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

“Crews were able to contain the damage to the one unit while assisting other tenants with evacuation,” the fire department said in a news release. “Only the resident of this affected suite was displaced and no injuries were reported.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire department and Guelph police.

