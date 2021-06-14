COVID-19: Active cases fall to 20 for HKPR; nearly 71 per cent have received first vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Active COVID-19 cases continue a steady decline within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit with just 20 now reported on Monday afternoon.

That’s down from the 34 reported on Friday following eight new cases over the weekend, which included three in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday followed by five on Monday (four in the Kawarthas, one in Northumberland County).

The current cases include 16 in the Kawarthas, four in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.

Since Friday, there have been 20 more resolved cases for a cumulative total of 2,043 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 (approximately 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s cumulative 2,125 cases).

The health unit also reported 766 variant cases on Monday, unchanged since Saturday. Total variant cases include 394 in the Kawarthas (unchanged), 336 in Northumberland County (one more) and 36 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Monday, leaving two active:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: Initially declared May 17 with six inmate cases. There were up to 146 cases as of May 27. However, according to the province, as of Friday, June 11, there were three active cases among inmates, down from four a day earlier. At least 10 staff members have also tested positive during the outbreak.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Vaccination

On Monday, the health unit reported 121,575 residents have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. As well, 21,441 residents have received their first and second doses.

For residents age 18 and over, approximately 73 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose; 13 per cent have received both.

For those age 12 and over, approximately 71 per cent have received one dose; 12.2 per cent have received two doses.

Other data for Monday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 78 — unchanged since Friday. Three people are currently in an area hospital (down two since Friday), with three in an intensive care unit (one less since Friday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday (unchanged since Friday’s update).

