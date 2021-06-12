Maxime Bernier returns to Montreal day after his arrest in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Federal People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader, Maxime Bernier, returned to Montreal Saturday and cancelled the remainder of his Manitoba tour after being arrested the day before, according to the PPC.

Bernier was on what he called the “Mad Max Manitoba Tour” when he was arrested Friday afternoon just outside St. Pierre, Man., south of Winnipeg.

MAD MAX MANITOBA TOUR Just got another ticket for my presence at the Niverville event, and the officer warned me that I could be arrested if I go to other rallies. Section 2. Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms:

(c) freedom of peaceful assembly; pic.twitter.com/RGAxZUhQZy — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) June 11, 2021

Manitoba RCMP say he was arrested for violating public health orders and released Friday evening under conditions that he abides by current public health orders while in Manitoba.

In a release, the PPC says Bernier spent eight hours in jail, and was released on the conditions he pay $1,000 in bail and agree not to break Manitoba law.

He will also have to appear in a Winnipeg courtroom on July 27, 2021.

Bernier is being represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which says it will be representing him in court at the end of July to address two COVID-19-related tickets.

The PPC says Bernier “vows to continue to fight to end the unjustified and disastrous lockdowns in Manitoba and across the country in the coming days and weeks.”

On Saturday, Bernier was scheduled to make appearances at a pair of Manitoba towns before making his way to Winnipeg in the afternoon.

He was a no-show at the first location, however, a Global News reporter at the scene saw two Manitoba Justice vehicles and RCMP nearby.

–With files from Elisha Dacey

