Hamilton to officially welcome sailing vessel TS Playfair

A 47-year-old two-masted sailing vessel will be officially welcomed into Hamilton’s community on Sunday where the city flag will be hoisted virtually amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Training ship (TS) Playfair announced its move to Hamilton harbour in September of 2020 when the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) announced a partnership with owners Brigs Youth Sail Training, formerly known as Toronto Brigantine Inc.

An arrival celebration will take place on June 13 on Zoom and will feature a blessing of the boat by Mississaugas of the Credit Elder Garry Sault with remarks from Mayor Fred Eisenberger, MPP Andrea Horwath, MP Filomena Tassi, MP Karina Gould, and Port of Hamilton President Ian Hamilton.

Commissioned by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1972, the ship provides a leadership program for youth from all different backgrounds while exploring the rich marine heritage of the Great Lakes, according to the non-profit.

The 33-tonne Playfair is a 72-foot brigantine built in Kingston, Ont., in 1973 and the only Canadian ship commissioned by a reigning monarch.

The ship operates with a crew of 28, which includes 18 new sailors called trainees, 10 youth officers and two adults — the first mate and captain.

Starting in 2021, Brigs will offer weeklong and weekend sailing training courses on board the Playfair.

To view the event, register via the online link. The event runs at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

