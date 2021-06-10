Impaired driving investigation underway after vehicle crashes in front of Vancouver bank

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a crash in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle was seen driving erratically near Burrard and Georgia streets just before 9 p.m., struck a TransLink pole and then crashed into the entrance of a Royal Bank branch.

The driver was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Police said an impaired driving investigation is ongoing and they anticipate dangerous driving and impaired driving charges will be recommended to the Crown in the next few days.

