Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving investigation underway after vehicle crashes in front of Vancouver bank

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 11:58 am
Police are investigating a crash in downtown Vancouver on June 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a crash in downtown Vancouver on June 9, 2021. Global News

Police are investigating after a crash in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

Police said a vehicle was seen driving erratically near Burrard and Georgia streets just before 9 p.m., struck a TransLink pole and then crashed into the entrance of a Royal Bank branch.

Read more: Vancouver police officers suffer broken legs in crash with transit bus

The driver was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

Trending Stories

Police said an impaired driving investigation is ongoing and they anticipate dangerous driving and impaired driving charges will be recommended to the Crown in the next few days.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.' Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C.
Edmonton Good Samaritan injured trying to help crash victim in B.C – May 25, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VPD tagVancouver crash tagDowntown Vancouver crash tagRBC crash tagVancouver bank crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers