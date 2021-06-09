Menu

Canada

Kingston’s Providence Motherhouse urges Catholic church to apologize for residential schools

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 4:38 pm
The Sisters of Providence and St. Vincent de Paul are calling on the Catholic church to issue an apology for its part in Canada's residential school system. View image in full screen
The Sisters of Providence and St. Vincent de Paul are calling on the Catholic church to issue an apology for its part in Canada's residential school system. CKWS TV

The Sisters of Providence and St. Vincent de Paul in Kingston, Ont., have issued an open letter, urging the Catholic church to issue an apology following the discovery of 215 children buried in unmarked gravesites at a former Kamloops, B.C., residential school.

“We, the Sisters of Providence and St. Vincent de Paul, wish to express our profound sorrow, shame and regret at the abuse perpetrated on the Indigenous Peoples of Canada by both the Catholic Church and the federal and provincial governments of Canada,” the letter stated.

The Motherhouse, which houses local nuns, called specifically on the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops to issue a formal apology on behalf of the Catholic church for the residential school system, which worked to strip Indigenous people of their cultures and identity, and often subjected Indigenous children to physical, mental and sexual abuse.

While the federal government and all other churches involved in running the schools have issued an apology, the Catholic church has not, despite repeated calls for action.

“We pray that the discovery at the residential school in Kamloops will be the tipping point for all Canadians to implement the 94 calls to action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” the Sisters said.

The Canadian Conference of catholic Bishops and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access this 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Connolly

