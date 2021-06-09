Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region as death toll reaches 258

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in close to three weeks, Waterloo Public Health is reporting a new death in the area as a result of COVID-19.

The agency reported Tuesday that two men were the latest victims of the virus, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll in the area to 258.

“Today, we are reporting two deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” said Dr. Julie Emili, the region’s associate medical officer of health.

“The individuals were a male in his 60s and male in his 90s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of each individual.”

These are the first new deaths reported in the area since May 22.

Story continues below advertisement

1:49 Canada looks at multi-stage U.S. border reopening plan Canada looks at multi-stage U.S. border reopening plan

Waterloo Public Health reported that another 57 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 16,338.

Another 56 people have also been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 15,727.

The number of active cases in the area has taken a slight dip to 342.

There are now 34 people in area hospitals as a result of the virus including 20 people who are in intensive care.

That is a drastic jump as there were 27 people reported a day ago.

There are now five active outbreaks in the area after one was declared at a Waterloo Regional Police station after two staff members tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

On the other end of things, the region’s vaccine distribution task force says there were 7,508 new vaccinations reported on Wednesday, lifting the total to 376,549.

We are starting to see a rapid increase in the number of people getting second doses as the overall number rose to 32,841, 3,229 more than what was reported a day earlier.

A total of 7.04 per cent of Waterloo Region adults have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine while 69.87 per cent have had one dose.

Wednesday’s case count is the smallest increase since Sept. 25, when 409 new cases were reported. It is also the 10th straight day cases are below a thousand.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, there were 469 new cases, with 525 on Monday, and 663 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s report, 97 cases were recorded in Toronto, 72 in Peel Region, 35 in Waterloo, 26 in York Region, and 25 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 25 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,920 as 33 more deaths were recorded. However, the Ministry of Health noted 11 deaths in Wednesday’s count were from April and May.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues