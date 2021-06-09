Menu

Traffic

Water main repairs closing a portion of 8th Street East in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:53 pm
Westbound lanes on 8th Street between Circle Drive and Arlington Avenue are expected to be closed for four days starting Thursday morning for water main repair work. View image in full screen
Westbound lanes on 8th Street between Circle Drive and Arlington Avenue are expected to be closed for four days starting Thursday morning for water main repair work. File / Global News

A portion of a major road in Saskatoon will be closed for several days.

The City of Saskatoon said the 8th Street westbound lanes between Circle Drive and Arlington Avenue are expected to be closed for four days, starting Thursday morning at 7 a.m., for water main repair work.

Officials said detours will be in place and delays are expected.

Read more: Saskatoon targeting 165 km of road work during 2021 construction season

The eastbound lane will revert to two-way traffic, and no left turns will be allowed at Arlington Avenue from 8th Street during the repairs.

The work is also affecting additional roadways in the area.

The Circle Drive southbound ramp onto 8th Street and the Circle Drive northbound curb lane approaching 8th Street are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Also closed is the 8th Street westbound centre lane approaching Circle Drive and the 8th Street eastbound median lane approaching Arlington Avenue.

Read more: Saskatoon taps may see low pressure as repairs continue following water main break

Saskatoon Transit may also be impacted and riders are advised to check transit service alerts for any delays.

City officials said repairs should be completed in time for the Monday morning commute, barring unforeseen circumstances and weather permitting.

