Water main repairs closing a portion of 8th Street East in Saskatoon

A portion of a major road in Saskatoon will be closed for several days.

The City of Saskatoon said the 8th Street westbound lanes between Circle Drive and Arlington Avenue are expected to be closed for four days, starting Thursday morning at 7 a.m., for water main repair work.

Officials said detours will be in place and delays are expected.

The eastbound lane will revert to two-way traffic, and no left turns will be allowed at Arlington Avenue from 8th Street during the repairs.

The work is also affecting additional roadways in the area.

The Circle Drive southbound ramp onto 8th Street and the Circle Drive northbound curb lane approaching 8th Street are closed.

Also closed is the 8th Street westbound centre lane approaching Circle Drive and the 8th Street eastbound median lane approaching Arlington Avenue.

Saskatoon Transit may also be impacted and riders are advised to check transit service alerts for any delays.

City officials said repairs should be completed in time for the Monday morning commute, barring unforeseen circumstances and weather permitting.

