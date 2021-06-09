Menu

Economy

Province to up Rent Assist benefits for low-income Manitobans

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 12:30 pm
Families Minister Rochelle Squires. View image in full screen
Families Minister Rochelle Squires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The province says it’s putting an additional $30 million toward Rent Assist benefits for Manitobans.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires said Wednesday that eligible households receiving employment assistance can access the benefits, as can low-income renters who aren’t receiving EIA.

Read more: Manitoba launches ‘rent bank’ program to loan money to low-income residents

“Our government is committed to ensuring that more Manitobans have access to safe, appropriate and affordable rental housing,” said Squires.

“By investing in Rent Assist, we are providing financial supports to protect vulnerable Manitobans who might otherwise become trapped in a cycle of poverty.”

Squires said Rent Assist recipients will see up to an 11 per cent increase in their benefits this year, depending on the composition of their households.

There are around 23,000 Manitoba households currently receiving the benefits via EIA, and a further 7,700 low-income households that aren’t on EIA receiving the benefits.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Manitoba to freeze rent increases; postpone non-urgent evictions' Coronavirus: Manitoba to freeze rent increases; postpone non-urgent evictions
Coronavirus: Manitoba to freeze rent increases; postpone non-urgent evictions – Mar 24, 2020

 

