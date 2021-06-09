Province to up Rent Assist benefits for low-income Manitobans

Send this page to someone via email

The province says it’s putting an additional $30 million toward Rent Assist benefits for Manitobans.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires said Wednesday that eligible households receiving employment assistance can access the benefits, as can low-income renters who aren’t receiving EIA.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that more Manitobans have access to safe, appropriate and affordable rental housing,” said Squires.

“By investing in Rent Assist, we are providing financial supports to protect vulnerable Manitobans who might otherwise become trapped in a cycle of poverty.”

Squires said Rent Assist recipients will see up to an 11 per cent increase in their benefits this year, depending on the composition of their households.

There are around 23,000 Manitoba households currently receiving the benefits via EIA, and a further 7,700 low-income households that aren’t on EIA receiving the benefits.

