Money

Executive behind renaming and relocation of Encana set to retire in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 12:13 am
A file photo of Doug Suttles. View image in full screen
A file photo of Doug Suttles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The head of the energy company formerly called Encana is retiring this summer.

Ovintiv Inc. says chief executive Doug Suttles will retire Aug. 1 after eight years in the position.

He will be replaced by Brendan McCracken, who began his career with the company nearly 25 years ago. He served most recently as president.

Ovintiv chairman Peter Dea says that under Suttles’ leadership, Ovintiv was transformed into a leading North American resource play company.

READ MORE: Ovintiv and PetroChina end joint venture deal, agree to split Alberta assets 

Dea adds that McCracken’s appointment is the culmination of a comprehensive succession planning process and reflects his track record for delivering strong results.

Trending Stories

Calgary-based Encana changed its name and relocated to Denver in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Encana completes corporate shakeup as it becomes Ovintiv, shifts to U.S.

Watch below: (From 2019) Calgary-based Encana has announced it will be moving its headquarters out of Canada and into the United States. Heather Yourex-West reports.

Click to play video: 'Encana moving headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changing name to Ovintiv' Encana moving headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changing name to Ovintiv
Encana moving headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changing name to Ovintiv – Oct 31, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
