Executive behind renaming and relocation of Encana set to retire in August

The head of the energy company formerly called Encana is retiring this summer.

Ovintiv Inc. says chief executive Doug Suttles will retire Aug. 1 after eight years in the position.

He will be replaced by Brendan McCracken, who began his career with the company nearly 25 years ago. He served most recently as president.

Ovintiv chairman Peter Dea says that under Suttles’ leadership, Ovintiv was transformed into a leading North American resource play company.

Dea adds that McCracken’s appointment is the culmination of a comprehensive succession planning process and reflects his track record for delivering strong results.

Calgary-based Encana changed its name and relocated to Denver in 2020.

Calgary-based Encana has announced it will be moving its headquarters out of Canada and into the United States.

1:46 Encana moving headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changing name to Ovintiv Encana moving headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changing name to Ovintiv – Oct 31, 2019