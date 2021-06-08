‘Joints for Jabs’ program in Washington state unlikely to be adopted by B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A unique vaccination promotion currently underway in Washington state isn’t likely to be adopted by its northern neighbour.

Called Joints for Jabs, the state is temporarily allowing licenced cannabis retailers “to provide one joint to adult consumers who receive a (COVID-19) vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.”

The state’s liquor and cannabis board gave its permission for the program, which will run June 7 to July 12.

Media Release: LCB Allows "Joints for Jabs" Promotions to Support Vaccinations https://t.co/v9bvcnuIJw — WA Liquor & Cannabis Board (@WSLCB) June 7, 2021

There are certain rules to earning the free doobie, such as:

The joint must be pre-rolled;

The joint must be associated with an active clinic at the retail location;

One joint per customer;

Customers must be 21 years or older;

“The LCB has provided dozens of allowances for alcohol and cannabis licensees throughout the COVID pandemic in an effort to support businesses during the restriction period and to support the vaccine effort,” the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board said in a press release.

The state already lets breweries, wineries and restaurants offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other incentives include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

Asked if it has any comment about Washington’s unique incentives, the province didn’t say anything, other than that B.C. is underway with the largest immunization effort in its history.

“More people in B.C. continue to be vaccinated every day, and 74 per cent of all eligible adults in B.C. have received at least one dose of vaccine,” said the Ministry of Health.

“The province and public health are continuing to work to make vaccines as accessible as possible to people throughout the province, and anyone who has not done so yet is strongly encouraged to register and get vaccinated.

“People are also encouraged to help other people in their life to register and get vaccinated.”

The ministry’s comments continued, stating “getting vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t only protect you from the virus, it protects everyone around you too.”

The ministry also included comments from health minister Adrian Dix from Monday.

“I think we’re doing well. We’ve got to continue to make it easier for people to get vaccinated and continue to push towards the ultimate goal, which is as close to 100 per cent as we can get,” said Dix.

Dix said the province’s goal is “we’ve got to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.”

He also said “And there will be other advantages. We’ll see that in terms of travel and other things in the future that will be further incentives for people to get vaccinated. I don’t think people need to get gifts to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is a gift.”

— With files from the Canadian Press