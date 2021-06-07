Witnesses urged to come forward as RCMP investigate double stabbing in Kelowna’s downtown

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after two people were stabbed late Friday night in the city’s downtown.

On June 4, just before 11:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was called to the 1300 and 1400 blocks of Water Street for a report of multiple people fighting in the park space area between Stuart Park and the Cactus Club Restaurant.

Mounties flooded the area and located two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The two victims, both 19-year-old men, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“This area of Kelowna’s downtown is often quite busy into the evening and GIS investigators believe that there were likely more witnesses to this stabbing incident, who have yet to come forward.

“We are urging anyone with any information with respect to this incident to contact police.”

Anyone with video surveillance cameras, motorists with dash camera footage, or witnesses who may have captured cell phone video of the altercation are urged to contact the police immediately.

Anyone with this information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300.