Thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at Cambridge clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine task force says that anyone who pre-registers for an appointment will get a chance to book one the same day and could get a jab this week.

The agency says there are currently thousands of open appointments available at the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic.

“The Region of Waterloo Vaccine Distribution Task Force is committed to getting first doses in arms as quickly as possible so everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get it,” stated Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, the head of the vaccine distribution task force.

“Anyone who has been thinking about getting the vaccine might like to know that it’s easier than ever to get a first-dose appointment right away.”

Story continues below advertisement

4:40 Epidemiologist talks on decrease of Ontario’s COVID-19 numbers and next steps Epidemiologist talks on decrease of Ontario’s COVID-19 numbers and next steps

The rest of the vaccine clinics are booked for the week.

A spokesperson for the region’s task force said told Global News the reason the Pinebush clinic has so many open spaces is simply due to size.

“The Region of Waterloo Vaccine Distribution Task Force is committed to getting first doses in arms as quickly as possible so everyone who wants the vaccine has the opportunity to get it,” said Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief for Waterloo Region Police Service and head of the Waterloo Region Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

“Anyone who has been thinking about getting the vaccine might like to know that it’s easier than ever to get a first-dose appointment right away.”

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the other clinics are booked solid for the week but the one in Cambridge remains open due to its size, according to a spokesperson for the task force.

“The Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic is a big space and has a lot of capacity,” Sharon Ord said in an email. “Other clinics with less capacity fill up faster.”

The region says those who are awaiting a second dose appointment are asked not to show up at Pinebush.

It says it will contact anyone who is pre-registered over the coming weeks.